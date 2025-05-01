Skip to main content
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance / Problem 9
Problem 9
Why is it important that the two samples in a two-sample t-test are independent?
A
Because independence is only required for one-sample tests.
B
Because dependence between samples can bias the estimate of the difference in means.
C
Because independence is not an important assumption.
D
Because independence ensures the variances are equal.
