Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Problem 1

Two independent samples yield: n1 = 25, x̄1 = 60, s1 = 9; n2 = 30, x̄2 = 55, s2 = 10. Construct a 90% confidence interval for μ1 - μ2 (use t* = 1.711 for df = 24).