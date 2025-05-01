Skip to main content
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance / Problem 1
Two independent samples yield: n1 = 25, x̄1 = 60, s1 = 9; n2 = 30, x̄2 = 55, s2 = 10. Construct a 90% confidence interval for μ1 - μ2 (use t* = 1.711 for df = 24).
A
(1.11, 8.89)
B
(2.61, 7.39)
C
(0.61, 9.39)
D
(-1.39, 11.39)
