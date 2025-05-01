Skip to main content
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance / Problem 10
Problem 10
Which of the following is NOT an assumption required for a valid two-sample t-test with unknown and unequal variances?
A
The two samples must have equal population variances.
B
The samples should be randomly selected.
C
The samples must be independent.
D
The data should be approximately normally distributed or the sample sizes should be large.
