APR Calculator

Find the true cost of borrowing once fees are included, compare loan offers, and see how credit card interest and minimum payments really work — with clear supporting visuals.

Background

The interest rate on a loan and its APR (annual percentage rate) are often different numbers. The interest rate is just the cost of borrowing the principal. APR also folds in fees, points, and other upfront charges, spreading them across the loan term to show the true annualized cost — which is why a loan with a lower interest rate can sometimes have a higher APR than a competing loan with a slightly higher rate but far lower fees.