NPV / IRR Calculator

Enter a cash flow schedule to get Net Present Value, Internal Rate of Return, MIRR, Payback Period, and Profitability Index — with a cash flow timeline, an NPV profile chart, and step-by-step math. Also compare two mutually exclusive projects side by side and find the crossover rate between them.

Background

Every capital budgeting decision comes down to the same question: does a project create more value than it costs, once you account for the time value of money? Net Present Value (NPV) answers that in dollars — discounting every future cash flow back to today and summing them up. Internal Rate of Return (IRR) answers a related question in percentage terms — it's the discount rate at which NPV would be exactly zero. Both come from the same cash flow schedule; this calculator computes both at once, along with the supporting metrics investors and instructors actually ask for.