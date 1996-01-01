APY Calculator
Calculate APY (Annual Percentage Yield) from a nominal rate (APR) and compounding frequency. Optionally estimate balance growth with deposits and a mini chart.
Background
APY reflects how compounding increases your effective yearly return. The more often interest compounds, the higher the APY (for the same nominal APR).
How to use this calculator
- Choose a mode: compute APY, compute APR, or estimate growth.
- Select a compounding frequency (monthly/daily/continuous/custom).
- Enter the rate, then click Calculate.
How this calculator works
- For periodic compounding: APY = (1 + r/n)^n − 1
- For continuous compounding: APY = e^r − 1
- For growth: simulates period-by-period compounding and deposits.
Formula & Equation Used
Periodic: APY = (1 + r/n)^n − 1
Continuous: APY = e^r − 1
Note: “APR” here is the nominal annual rate; APY accounts for compounding.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Find APY from APR (monthly compounding)
A savings account advertises APR = 5.00% compounded monthly (n = 12). What is the APY?
Step-by-step
- Convert APR to a decimal: r = 5.00% = 0.0500
- Use the periodic compounding APY formula: APY = (1 + r/n)^n − 1
- Plug in values (n = 12): APY = (1 + 0.0500/12)^{12} − 1
- Compute: APY ≈ (1.0041667)^{12} − 1 ≈ 0.0511619
- Convert to percent: APY ≈ 5.116%
Answer: The account’s APY is about 5.116%.
Example 2 — Find APR from APY (daily compounding)
You see a product with APY = 4.50% and it compounds daily (n = 365). What nominal APR does that correspond to?
Step-by-step
- Convert APY to decimal: APY = 4.50% = 0.0450
- Start from: 1 + APY = (1 + r/n)^n
- Solve for r: r = n[(1 + APY)^{1/n} − 1]
- Plug in values: r = 365[(1.0450)^{1/365} − 1]
- Compute (approx.): r ≈ 0.04402 → APR ≈ 4.402%
Answer: The nominal APR is about 4.40% (daily compounding).
Example 3 — Growth estimate with monthly deposits
You deposit \$1,000 today into an account with APR = 4.50% compounded monthly. You also add \$100 per month. Estimate the balance after 3 years.
Step-by-step
- Convert APR to decimal: r = 4.50% = 0.0450
- Monthly compounding means: n = 12 and per-month rate i = r/n = 0.0450/12 = 0.00375
- Total months: t = 3 years → 36 months
- Growth of the initial \$1,000: FV₀ = 1000(1 + i)^{36}
- Growth of monthly deposits (ordinary annuity approximation): FV_d = 100 \cdot \frac{(1+i)^{36} - 1}{i}
- Add them: FV ≈ FV₀ + FV_d
Answer (estimate): The calculator will simulate period-by-period and should land around \$4,800–\$4,900 depending on the deposit timing assumption.
Note: The calculator’s “Growth mode” assumes deposits happen at the start of each period, then interest applies. (Some banks assume end-of-period deposits; results will be slightly lower.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is APY always higher than APR?
If compounding occurs more than once per year, APY is typically higher. If compounded annually, they match.
Q: What does “continuous compounding” mean?
It’s the mathematical limit of compounding more and more frequently, using e.
Q: Does the growth chart show taxes/fees?
No. It’s a clean estimate that ignores taxes, fees, and changing rates.