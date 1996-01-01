Note: “APR” here is the nominal annual rate; APY accounts for compounding.

Example 1 — Find APY from APR (monthly compounding) A savings account advertises APR = 5.00% compounded monthly (n = 12). What is the APY? Step-by-step Convert APR to a decimal: r = 5.00% = 0.0500 Use the periodic compounding APY formula: APY = (1 + r/n)^n − 1 Plug in values ( n = 12 ): APY = (1 + 0.0500/12)^{12} − 1 Compute: APY ≈ (1.0041667)^{12} − 1 ≈ 0.0511619 Convert to percent: APY ≈ 5.116% Answer: The account’s APY is about 5.116%.

Example 2 — Find APR from APY (daily compounding) You see a product with APY = 4.50% and it compounds daily (n = 365). What nominal APR does that correspond to? Step-by-step Convert APY to decimal: APY = 4.50% = 0.0450 Start from: 1 + APY = (1 + r/n)^n Solve for r : r = n[(1 + APY)^{1/n} − 1] Plug in values: r = 365[(1.0450)^{1/365} − 1] Compute (approx.): r ≈ 0.04402 → APR ≈ 4.402% Answer: The nominal APR is about 4.40% (daily compounding).