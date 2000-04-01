Interest Calculator

Calculate simple interest, compound interest, and continuous compounding in one smart tool. You can solve for final amount, interest earned, principal, rate, time, or even the recurring contribution needed to hit a target. Includes step-by-step formulas, a growth chart, a timeline table, and comparison views.

Background

Interest describes how money grows over time when a rate is applied to a starting balance. With simple interest, growth is linear because interest is calculated only on the original principal. With compound interest, interest can earn interest, so growth becomes faster over time. This calculator helps students and everyday users see both the math and the meaning behind the result.