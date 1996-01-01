Skip to main content
Tip: Circle arc gives an exact result. Other modes may use numerical integration.

This unit is used for coordinates (x, y, r) and the final arc length L. Angles are separate.

Uses L = r·θ (θ is converted to radians internally).

How to use this calculator

  • Start with Circle arc if you have a radius and central angle.
  • For equations, choose Cartesian / Parametric / Polar and enter the interval.
  • Pick units, then click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • Circle arc: converts θ to radians and computes L = r·θ.
  • Cartesian: numerically evaluates ∫ √(1+(dy/dx)²) dx.
  • Parametric: numerically evaluates ∫ √((dx/dt)²+(dy/dt)²) dt.
  • Polar: numerically evaluates ∫ √(r²+(dr/dθ)²) dθ.

Formula & Equation Used

Circle arc: L = r·θ (θ in radians)

Cartesian: L = ∫ab √(1+(dy/dx)²) dx

Parametric: L = ∫ √((dx/dt)²+(dy/dt)²) dt

Polar: L = ∫ √(r²+(dr/dθ)²) dθ

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Circle arc (degrees)

Radius r = 3 m, angle θ = 60°.

  1. Convert θ to radians: 60° = π/3 ≈ 1.0472 rad.
  2. Compute L = r·θ = 3 × 1.0472 ≈ 3.1416 m.

Example 2 — Circle arc (radians)

Radius r = 10 cm, angle θ = 1.2 rad.

  1. No conversion needed (already radians).
  2. Compute L = r·θ = 10 × 1.2 = 12 cm.

Example 3 — Cartesian curve

y = sin(x) on [0, π].

  1. Compute derivative: dy/dx = cos(x).
  2. Set up arc length: L = ∫₀^π √(1 + cos²(x)) dx.
  3. This integral is evaluated numerically by the calculator.

Example 4 — Parametric circle

x(t)=cos(t), y(t)=sin(t) on [0, 2π].

  1. Compute derivatives: dx/dt = −sin(t), dy/dt = cos(t).
  2. Speed: √((dx/dt)²+(dy/dt)²) = √(sin²(t)+cos²(t)) = 1.
  3. Arc length: L = ∫₀^{2π} 1 dt = 2π.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need degrees or radians?

For Circle arc and Polar, you can choose. Internally, the calculator converts to radians.

Q: Why do some arc lengths use numerical integration?

Many curves don’t have a simple closed-form arc length. Numerical integration gives an accurate approximation.

Q: What if my function is undefined on part of the interval?

The calculator may error out. Try restricting the interval to where the curve is defined.

Q: Can arc length be smaller than the straight-line distance?

No — the straight-line distance (chord) is always the shortest path between two points.

Q: What does “High accuracy” change?

It tightens the integration tolerance and recursion depth for more precision (slightly slower).