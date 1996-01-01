Q: Do I need degrees or radians?

For Circle arc and Polar, you can choose. Internally, the calculator converts to radians.

Q: Why do some arc lengths use numerical integration?

Many curves don’t have a simple closed-form arc length. Numerical integration gives an accurate approximation.

Q: What if my function is undefined on part of the interval?

The calculator may error out. Try restricting the interval to where the curve is defined.

Q: Can arc length be smaller than the straight-line distance?

No — the straight-line distance (chord) is always the shortest path between two points.

Q: What does “High accuracy” change?

It tightens the integration tolerance and recursion depth for more precision (slightly slower).