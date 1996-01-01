Let a 1 =2, d=3, and a n =23.

Example 3 — Solve for n (given a n )

Let a 1 =10, d=-2, and n=6.

Let a 1 =2, d=3, and n=8.

Q: What makes a sequence arithmetic?

Each term increases or decreases by the same constant difference d.

Q: Can I use fractions?

Yes. Turn on Prefer exact fractions to keep results exact when possible.

Q: What if d = 0?