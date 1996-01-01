Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter values

You can type decimals or fractions like -3/4. We’ll keep results exact when possible.

Options:

Chips prefill common arithmetic sequence and series scenarios and run the calculation.

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  1. Choose what you want to compute (term, sum, solve n, or solve from two terms).
  2. Enter the required values.
  3. Click Calculate to get the answer plus (optional) steps, table, and mini visual.
  4. Optional: keep Prefer exact fractions on to avoid rounding issues.

How this calculator works

  • Term formula: an = a1 + (n−1)d
  • Finite sum: Sn = n/2 · (2a1 + (n−1)d)
  • Difference from two terms: d = (ak₂ − ak₁) / (k₂−k₁)
  • Solve n: n = 1 + (an − a1) / d
  • Solve a1 from a term: a1 = ak − (k−1)d

Formula & Equation Used

Arithmetic term: an = a1 + (n−1)d

Arithmetic sum: Sn = n/2 · (2a1 + (n−1)d)

Solve n: n = 1 + (an − a1) / d

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Find an

Let a1=2, d=3, and n=8.

  1. Use an=a1+(n−1)d.
  2. Compute a8 = 2 + 7·3 = 23.

Example 2 — Find Sn

Let a1=10, d=-2, and n=6.

  1. Use Sn = n/2 · (2a1 + (n−1)d).
  2. S6 = 6/2 · (20 + 5·(-2)) = 3 · (20 − 10) = 30

Example 3 — Solve for n (given an)

Let a1=2, d=3, and an=23.

  1. Use n = 1 + (an − a1) / d.
  2. n = 1 + (23 − 2)/3 = 1 + 21/3 = 8

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes a sequence arithmetic?

Each term increases or decreases by the same constant difference d.

Q: Can I use fractions?

Yes. Turn on Prefer exact fractions to keep results exact when possible.

Q: What if d = 0?

Then every term equals a1, and Sn = n·a1.