Note: Example values are common textbook cutoffs (rounded). The calculator will compute and display more digits.

Find the χ² critical value for α = 0.05 , df = 4 (right-tailed).

Find the t critical value for α = 0.05 , df = 18 (right-tailed).

Find the Z critical values for α = 0.05 (two-tailed).

Q: What is a critical value?

It’s the cutoff that separates the rejection region from the non-rejection region at a chosen α.

Q: What happens in a two-tailed test?

You split α into α/2 on each tail, producing two cutoffs (lower and upper).

Q: Why are χ² and F usually right-tailed?

Those statistics are nonnegative and “more extreme” evidence against H₀ is usually in large values.

Q: What’s the difference between critical value and p-value?

Critical values are cutoffs computed from α. A p-value is computed from your observed statistic.

Q: Can I enter a custom α?

Yes — choose “Custom…” and enter any α between 0 and 1.