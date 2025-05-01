- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which of the following measurements, when collected from a large sample, is most likely to follow a normal distribution?
In a city, the monthly utility bills are normally distributed with a mean of $150 and a standard deviation of $20. Find the area of the shaded region.
Assume that the heights of a group of students are normally distributed. Find the critical value . Round the result to two decimal places.
In a bone mineral density test, the test scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find the probability that a randomly selected subject has a bone density test score greater than .
A researcher records the weights (in units of grams) of apples from an orchard: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . The orchard claims that the weights are normally distributed with a mean of grams and a standard deviation of grams. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data points using classes. Does the data appear to be normally distributed?
Could this graph represent a variable with a normal distribution? If so, estimate the mean and standard deviation. If not, explain your reasoning.
Suppose the random variable is normally distributed with a mean and a standard deviation . Find .