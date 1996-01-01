Skip to main content
Enter values

You can type decimals or fractions like -3/4. We’ll keep results exact when possible.

Vector a

Vector b

Tip: In 2D mode, a × b becomes a signed “k-component”: axby − aybx.

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  1. Choose 3D or 2D mode.
  2. Enter components for vectors a and b.
  3. Click Calculate to get a × b, its magnitude, and area.
  4. Optional: keep Prefer exact fractions on to avoid rounding issues.

Tip: If a × b = 0, the vectors are parallel (or one is the zero vector).

How this calculator works

  • Uses the determinant form: a × b = ⟨aybz − azby, azbx − axbz, axby − aybx
  • Magnitude: |a × b| = √(cx² + cy² + cz²)
  • Area: parallelogram = |a × b|, triangle = |a × b|/2

Formula & Equation Used

Cross product: a × b = ⟨aybz − azby, azbx − axbz, axby − aybx

Magnitude / area: |a × b| = |a||b|sin(θ)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — 3D cross product

Let a = ⟨2, 3, 4⟩ and b = ⟨1, −2, 2⟩.

  1. Compute cx = aybz − azby = 3·2 − 4·(−2) = 14
  2. Compute cy = azbx − axbz = 4·1 − 2·2 = 0
  3. Compute cz = axby − aybx = 2·(−2) − 3·1 = −7
  4. So a × b = ⟨14, 0, −7⟩.

Example 2 — 2D (signed k-component)

Let a = ⟨3, 1⟩ and b = ⟨2, 5⟩ (treat z=0).

  1. Compute cz = axby − aybx = 3·5 − 1·2 = 13
  2. So a × b = ⟨0, 0, 13⟩ (points “out of the screen”).
  3. Area of parallelogram is |13| = 13.

Example 3 — Parallel vectors (cross = 0)

Let a = ⟨1, 2, 3⟩ and b = ⟨2, 4, 6⟩.

  1. Notice b = 2a, so the vectors are parallel.
  2. Parallel vectors form zero area, so a × b = ⟨0,0,0⟩.
  3. The unit normal direction is undefined because there’s no unique perpendicular direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the direction of a × b mean?

It points perpendicular to the plane of a and b using the right-hand rule. Swapping the order flips the sign: b × a = −(a × b).

Q: Why is my cross product zero?

If the vectors are parallel (or one is the zero vector), the parallelogram area is 0, so a × b = 0.

Q: What’s the geometric meaning of |a × b|?

It’s the area of the parallelogram formed by a and b (triangle area is half).

Q: Can I use fractions?

Yes. Turn on Prefer exact fractions to keep clean results and avoid rounding errors.