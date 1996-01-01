Tip: If a × b = 0, the vectors are parallel (or one is the zero vector).

Q: What does the direction of a × b mean?

It points perpendicular to the plane of a and b using the right-hand rule. Swapping the order flips the sign: b × a = −(a × b).

Q: Why is my cross product zero?

If the vectors are parallel (or one is the zero vector), the parallelogram area is 0, so a × b = 0.

Q: What’s the geometric meaning of |a × b|?

It’s the area of the parallelogram formed by a and b (triangle area is half).

Q: Can I use fractions?

Yes. Turn on Prefer exact fractions to keep clean results and avoid rounding errors.