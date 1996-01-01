One-way ANOVA: df between = k − 1, df within = N − k

Q: Can df be non-integer?

Yes — Welch’s t-test often produces non-integer df (software uses this routinely).

Q: Why does df decrease when I estimate parameters?

Because each estimated parameter adds a constraint — fewer values can vary freely.

Q: For χ² goodness-of-fit, what is m?

m is how many parameters you estimate from the data (e.g., estimating a mean/variance changes df).

Q: Why are there two df values for F?

F compares two variances (or model vs. error), so it uses numerator df₁ and denominator df₂.

Q: What if my class uses a different df convention?

Use your instructor’s convention — this calculator is meant for common intro statistics formulas.