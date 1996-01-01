Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Choose a scenario (t, χ², ANOVA, F, regression).
  • Enter the required inputs (sample sizes, groups, table size, etc.).
  • Click Calculate to get df (and df₁/df₂ when applicable).

How this calculator works

  • t-tests: df track how many independent values remain after estimating a mean (or pooled variance).
  • Welch’s t: df are computed via a stable approximation and can be non-integer.
  • χ² tests: df depend on table dimensions (independence) or categories and estimated parameters (GOF).
  • ANOVA / F: report df for numerator (model) and denominator (error).
  • Regression: df split into model (predictors) and error (leftover variation).

Formula & Equation Used

One-sample/paired t: df = n − 1

Two-sample t (pooled): df = n₁ + n₂ − 2

χ² independence: df = (r − 1)(c − 1)

χ² goodness-of-fit: df = k − 1 − m

One-way ANOVA: dfbetween = k − 1, dfwithin = N − k

Variance ratio (F): df₁ = n₁ − 1, df₂ = n₂ − 1

Regression (p predictors): dferror = n − p − 1

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — One-sample t-test

n = 20

  1. Use df = n − 1.
  2. df = 20 − 1 = 19.

Example 2 — χ² independence test

r = 3, c = 4

  1. Use df = (r − 1)(c − 1).
  2. df = (3 − 1)(4 − 1) = 2 · 3 = 6.

Example 3 — One-way ANOVA

k = 4 groups, N = 28

  1. Between-groups df = k − 1 = 4 − 1 = 3.
  2. Within-groups df = N − k = 28 − 4 = 24.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can df be non-integer?

Yes — Welch’s t-test often produces non-integer df (software uses this routinely).

Q: Why does df decrease when I estimate parameters?

Because each estimated parameter adds a constraint — fewer values can vary freely.

Q: For χ² goodness-of-fit, what is m?

m is how many parameters you estimate from the data (e.g., estimating a mean/variance changes df).

Q: Why are there two df values for F?

F compares two variances (or model vs. error), so it uses numerator df₁ and denominator df₂.

Q: What if my class uses a different df convention?

Use your instructor’s convention — this calculator is meant for common intro statistics formulas.