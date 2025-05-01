Analytical Chemistry
Which of the following best describes precision?
What is the primary purpose of the F-test in statistics?
A chemist measures the concentration of a solution five times, obtaining the following results: 0.98, 1.02, 1.00, 0.99, 1.01. Calculate the standard deviation.
In a Gaussian distribution, what does the population mean (mu) represent?
In a clinical trial, the blood pressure of patients follows a Gaussian distribution with a mean of 120 mmHg and a standard deviation of 15 mmHg. What is the probability that a randomly selected patient has a blood pressure between 105 mmHg and 135 mmHg?
A Gaussian distribution has a mean of 70 and a standard deviation of 10. If the mean is decreased to 60 and the standard deviation is increased to 15, how will the new curve compare to the original?
Which of the following best describes a confidence interval?
If you have a sample size of 15 and want a 90% confidence interval, what is the degrees of freedom and corresponding t-value from the Student's t-distribution table?
What is the effect of increasing the confidence level from 95% to 99.9% on the width of the confidence interval?
When should a paired t-test be used?
When should an unequal variance t-test be used?
Design an experiment using a t-test to compare the effectiveness of two different fertilizers on plant growth, where one fertilizer is a known standard.