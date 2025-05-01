- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If the F2 generation yields 60 individuals with the dominant phenotype and 28 individuals with the recessive phenotype, with the predicted ratio being 9:3:4, what is the chi-square value for a dihybrid cross between two genes showing epistasis?
The observed and expected frequencies of blood types A, B, AB, and O in a sample of 500 people are given as follows:
The observed frequencies for blood groups A, B, AB, and O are 150, 100, 50, and 200, respectively.
The expected frequencies for blood groups A, B, AB, and O are 180, 140, 30, and 150, respectively.
What is the chi-square value?
A dihybrid cross is made between two genes exhibiting epistasis; the F2 generation produces 68 individuals with the dominant phenotype and 28 individuals with the recessive phenotype. If the expected ratio is 9:3:4, what is the chi-square value for this set of data?
A chi-square test is used to examine a genetic cross with a total of 200 offspring. What may be concluded if the estimated chi-square value is 5.89 and the p-value is 0.015?
In conducting a chi-square test, which of the following is considered the null hypothesis?
The trait for round seed (R) is dominant over wrinkled peas (r), and yellow pea color (Y) is dominant over green (y). A dihybrid cross between two heterozygous pea plants is performed (RrYy x RrYy). The following phenotypic frequencies are observed:
800 round yellow peas; 241 round green peas; 220 wrinkled yellow peas; 66 wrinkled green peas. Based on the above results, the statistical value calculated by the chi-squared test is as follows:
The P value is the probability, for a certain statistical model, that the statistical summary would be either equal to or more extreme than the actually observed findings if the null hypothesis were to hold. If the p-value is _________, the null hypothesis is rejected.