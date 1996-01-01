Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enantiomeric Excess (ee) Calculator

Calculate enantiomeric excess (ee) from R/S percentages, chiral HPLC/GC peak areas, or optical rotation. Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini R vs S visual.

Background

Enantiomeric excess tells you how much one enantiomer dominates the other. A racemic mixture has ee = 0%, while a pure enantiomer has ee = 100%.

Enter inputs

Pick the data you actually have — we’ll compute ee and the major enantiomer.

If R% + S% ≠ 100, we’ll normalize automatically (common when values are unscaled).

Options

Chips fill values and solve immediately.

Result:

No results yet — enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose an input mode: Composition (R%/S%), Peak areas, or Optical rotation.
  • Enter your two values (R and S, or AreaR and AreaS, or αobs and αpure).
  • Click Calculate to get ee (%), major enantiomer, and enantiomeric ratio (ER).
  • Use Quick picks to sanity-check: racemic (50/50) should give ee = 0%.

How this calculator works

  • For composition or peak areas, we treat the two numbers as proportional amounts and compute: ee(%) = |R − S|/(R + S) × 100.
  • The major enantiomer is simply the larger of the two values (R or S).
  • The enantiomeric ratio is reported as major : minor (approx).
  • For optical rotation, we estimate: ee(%) ≈ (αobs/αpure) × 100 (same conditions).

Note: For optical rotation, “which enantiomer is major” depends on your reference convention (what αpure corresponds to). This calculator reports whether αobs matches αpure in sign.

Formula & Equation Used

Enantiomeric excess:

ee(%) = |RS| R+S ×100

From optical rotation:

ee(%) αobs αpure ×100

Enantiomeric ratio: ER = major : minor

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Composition (R% / S%)

Suppose a mixture is 60% R and 40% S.
ee = |60 − 40|/(60 + 40) × 100 = 20%. The major enantiomer is R, and the ratio is 60:40 = 1.5:1.

Example 2 — Peak areas (chiral HPLC/GC)

AreaR = 845, AreaS = 155.
ee = |845 − 155|/(845 + 155) × 100 = 69%. Major = R. ER ≈ 845:155 ≈ 5.45:1.

Example 3 — Optical rotation

Observed rotation αobs = +8.4, pure enantiomer rotation αpure = +12.0.
ee ≈ (8.4/12.0)×100 = 70%. Because the signs match (+/+), the major is “same as αpure” under this convention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does ee = 0% mean?

It means the mixture is racemic: equal amounts of both enantiomers (50/50).

Q: What does ee = 100% mean?

It means (ideally) only one enantiomer is present. In real data, “100%” can be a limit of detection.

Q: Can I use peak areas directly?

Yes, as long as peak area is proportional to amount (same response factor). Then use the same ee formula.

Q: Why does optical rotation need αpure “under the same conditions”?

Rotation depends on solvent, concentration, temperature, wavelength, and path length. αpure must match those conditions.

Q: Can ee be slightly above 100% from rotation?

It can happen from experimental noise or mismatch in conditions. This calculator caps the displayed ee at 100% for sanity.