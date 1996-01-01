Enantiomeric Excess (ee) Calculator

Note: For optical rotation, “which enantiomer is major” depends on your reference convention (what αpure corresponds to). This calculator reports whether αobs matches αpure in sign.

Example 1 — Composition (R% / S%)

Suppose a mixture is 60% R and 40% S.

ee = |60 − 40|/(60 + 40) × 100 = 20%. The major enantiomer is R, and the ratio is 60:40 = 1.5:1.

Example 2 — Peak areas (chiral HPLC/GC)

AreaR = 845, AreaS = 155.

ee = |845 − 155|/(845 + 155) × 100 = 69%. Major = R. ER ≈ 845:155 ≈ 5.45:1.

Example 3 — Optical rotation

Observed rotation αobs = +8.4, pure enantiomer rotation αpure = +12.0.

ee ≈ (8.4/12.0)×100 = 70%. Because the signs match (+/+), the major is “same as αpure” under this convention.

Q: What does ee = 0% mean?

It means the mixture is racemic: equal amounts of both enantiomers (50/50).

Q: What does ee = 100% mean?

It means (ideally) only one enantiomer is present. In real data, “100%” can be a limit of detection.

Q: Can I use peak areas directly?

Yes, as long as peak area is proportional to amount (same response factor). Then use the same ee formula.

Q: Why does optical rotation need αpure “under the same conditions”?

Rotation depends on solvent, concentration, temperature, wavelength, and path length. αpure must match those conditions.

Q: Can ee be slightly above 100% from rotation?

It can happen from experimental noise or mismatch in conditions. This calculator caps the displayed ee at 100% for sanity.