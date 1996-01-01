Enantiomeric Excess (ee) Calculator
Calculate enantiomeric excess (ee) from R/S percentages, chiral HPLC/GC peak areas, or optical rotation. Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini R vs S visual.
Background
Enantiomeric excess tells you how much one enantiomer dominates the other. A racemic mixture has ee = 0%, while a pure enantiomer has ee = 100%.
How to use this calculator
- Choose an input mode: Composition (R%/S%), Peak areas, or Optical rotation.
- Enter your two values (R and S, or AreaR and AreaS, or αobs and αpure).
- Click Calculate to get ee (%), major enantiomer, and enantiomeric ratio (ER).
- Use Quick picks to sanity-check: racemic (50/50) should give ee = 0%.
How this calculator works
- For composition or peak areas, we treat the two numbers as proportional amounts and compute: ee(%) = |R − S|/(R + S) × 100.
- The major enantiomer is simply the larger of the two values (R or S).
- The enantiomeric ratio is reported as major : minor (approx).
- For optical rotation, we estimate: ee(%) ≈ (αobs/αpure) × 100 (same conditions).
Note: For optical rotation, “which enantiomer is major” depends on your reference convention (what αpure corresponds to). This calculator reports whether αobs matches αpure in sign.
Formula & Equation Used
Enantiomeric excess:
From optical rotation:
Enantiomeric ratio: ER = major : minor
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Composition (R% / S%)
Suppose a mixture is 60% R and 40% S.
ee = |60 − 40|/(60 + 40) × 100 = 20%. The major enantiomer is R, and the ratio is 60:40 = 1.5:1.
Example 2 — Peak areas (chiral HPLC/GC)
AreaR = 845, AreaS = 155.
ee = |845 − 155|/(845 + 155) × 100 = 69%. Major = R. ER ≈ 845:155 ≈ 5.45:1.
Example 3 — Optical rotation
Observed rotation αobs = +8.4, pure enantiomer rotation αpure = +12.0.
ee ≈ (8.4/12.0)×100 = 70%. Because the signs match (+/+), the major is “same as αpure” under this convention.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does ee = 0% mean?
It means the mixture is racemic: equal amounts of both enantiomers (50/50).
Q: What does ee = 100% mean?
It means (ideally) only one enantiomer is present. In real data, “100%” can be a limit of detection.
Q: Can I use peak areas directly?
Yes, as long as peak area is proportional to amount (same response factor). Then use the same ee formula.
Q: Why does optical rotation need αpure “under the same conditions”?
Rotation depends on solvent, concentration, temperature, wavelength, and path length. αpure must match those conditions.
Q: Can ee be slightly above 100% from rotation?
It can happen from experimental noise or mismatch in conditions. This calculator caps the displayed ee at 100% for sanity.