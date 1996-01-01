R/S & E/Z Configuration Calculator

Find stereochemistry using CIP priorities. Choose R/S (one chiral center) or E/Z (one alkene), plug in where your priorities sit, and we’ll show the configuration + the exact rule used.

Background

R/S: Assign priorities (1 highest → 4 lowest). If #4 is away, then 1 → 2 → 3 clockwise = R, counterclockwise = S. If #4 is toward you, you invert the result.



E/Z: Find the higher-priority group on the left alkene carbon and on the right alkene carbon. Same side = Z, opposite sides = E.