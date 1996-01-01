Skip to main content
R/S & E/Z Configuration Calculator

Find stereochemistry using CIP priorities. Choose R/S (one chiral center) or E/Z (one alkene), plug in where your priorities sit, and we’ll show the configuration + the exact rule used.

Background

R/S: Assign priorities (1 highest → 4 lowest). If #4 is away, then 1 → 2 → 3 clockwise = R, counterclockwise = S. If #4 is toward you, you invert the result.

E/Z: Find the higher-priority group on the left alkene carbon and on the right alkene carbon. Same side = Z, opposite sides = E.

Choose a mode

Mode:

R/S inputs

You assign the CIP priorities (1–4). This tool handles the clockwise vs counterclockwise step and the invert rule.

Invert rule (don’t skip this)

Inversion: OFF

Fischer: if #4 is on a horizontal bond (left/right), it’s pointing toward you → you invert R ↔ S.

Place priorities around the center

Pick which priority number is at each position. You must use 1, 2, 3, 4 exactly once.

Fischer: top/bottom are away.

Fischer: left/right are toward you.

Tip: start tracing from 1 → 2 → 3.

If #4 is here in Fischer → invert.

Fix this to continue:

    These examples are about the configuration step. (They assume your CIP ranking is already correct.)

    E/Z inputs

    Tell us which group is higher priority on each carbon

    First you decide the higher-priority substituent on the left carbon and on the right carbon (CIP). Then choose: are the two “high priority” groups on the same side or opposite sides?

    Micro-tip: you only need hi/lo per carbon, not full ranking 1–4.

    If you’re unsure, compare atomic numbers first.

    Are the two higher-priority groups on the same side?

    No tie-break examples here (so you won’t hit “equal priority” edge cases).

    Options:

    Result:

    No results yet — choose a mode and click Calculate.

    How to use this calculator

    • Pick a mode: R/S for one stereocenter, or E/Z for one alkene.
    • R/S: Place priorities 1–4 at Top/Right/Bottom/Left. (Use each number once.)
    • Don’t miss inversion: If #4 is toward you, the answer flips (R ↔ S).
    • E/Z: Enter which substituent is higher priority on each carbon, then choose same side (Z) or opposite (E).

    How this calculator works

    • R/S step: We trace the path 1 → 2 → 3 on your drawing to see if it’s clockwise or counterclockwise.
    • Invert rule: If #4 is toward you, we invert the result.
    • Fischer shortcut: Top/bottom are away; left/right are toward you.
    • E/Z step: We compare only the higher-priority group on each carbon: same side = Z, opposite = E.

    Note: This calculator assumes you already assigned CIP priorities correctly. It focuses on the configuration step.

    Formula & rules used

    R/S rule: With #4 away, clockwise 1→2→3 = R, counterclockwise = S. If #4 is toward you, invert (R ↔ S).

    E/Z rule: Determine the higher-priority substituent on each alkene carbon (CIP). Same side (Zusammen) = Z, opposite side (Entgegen) = E.

    Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

    Example 1 — R/S (Fischer, no inversion)

    In a Fischer projection, priority 4 is on top (vertical), so it is away. Trace 1→2→3. Clockwise = R, counterclockwise = S. (No flip.)

    Example 2 — R/S (Fischer, inversion case)

    If priority 4 is on left or right in a Fischer projection, it is toward you. Trace 1→2→3 to get a “base” R/S, then invert it.

    Example 3 — E/Z (simple alkene)

    Decide the higher-priority group on each carbon (CIP). If the two “high” groups are on the same side → Z. If they’re on opposite sides → E.

    Example 4 — E/Z (different groups)

    Suppose left carbon: Br beats CH3, and right carbon: Cl beats H. If Br and Cl are on the same side → Z. Opposite → E.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Q: What does “invert” mean for R/S?

    If the lowest priority group (#4) is pointing toward you, the clockwise/counterclockwise result flips: R becomes S and S becomes R.

    Q: In a Fischer projection, which bonds point toward me?

    In Fischer, horizontal bonds (left/right) point toward you, and vertical bonds (top/bottom) point away.

    Q: Does this tool assign CIP priorities automatically?

    Not in this version. It assumes you already know which substituents are #1–#4 (or hi/lo per alkene carbon).

    Q: What if I accidentally use “2” twice?

    The calculator blocks it. You must use 1, 2, 3, 4 exactly once.

    Q: What’s the difference between E/Z and cis/trans?

    Cis/trans works only when the same groups repeat on both alkene carbons. E/Z works in general using CIP priorities.

    Q: Can I use this for multiple stereocenters?

    This calculator handles one stereocenter (R/S) or one alkene (E/Z) at a time.

