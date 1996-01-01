Fourier Transform Calculator

Example 1: Sine wave with a clear spectrum peak Given: A sine wave with frequency f₀ = 8 Hz, sample rate f s = 64 Hz, and N = 64 samples. Step 1: Find the frequency-bin spacing: Δf = f s / N = 64 / 64 = 1 Hz Step 2: Find the matching frequency bin: k = f₀ / Δf = 8 / 1 = 8 Step 3: Interpret the spectrum. The magnitude spectrum should show a strong peak near 8 Hz. Answer: The dominant frequency is about 8 Hz, which matches the sine wave frequency.

Example 2: Narrow pulse and spectrum width Given: Compare a narrow rectangular pulse with a wider rectangular pulse using the same sample rate and sample count. Step 1: A narrow pulse changes quickly in time, meaning it has sharp edges. Step 2: Sharp edges require many frequency components to reconstruct the signal. Step 3: The Fourier transform of a rectangular pulse has a sinc-like spectrum. Interpretation: Narrower pulse in time → wider spread in frequency. Answer: The narrow pulse produces a broader magnitude spectrum than the wide pulse.