Laplace Transform Calculator
Calculate common Laplace transforms, inverse transforms, differential equation solutions, and circuit responses with step-by-step explanations.
Background
Laplace transforms convert time-domain problems into s-domain algebra. This calculator focuses on common undergraduate patterns, transform pairs, differential equations, and RC/RL/RLC circuit applications.
How to use this calculator
- Choose common transform, inverse transform, differential equation, or circuit application mode.
- Enter a supported expression or select one of the built-in templates.
- Click Calculate Laplace Transform to see the result, rule used, steps, and visual.
- Use quick examples to test common homework patterns before entering your own expression.
Formula & transform pairs used
Definition: L{f(t)} = ∫₀∞ e^(-st)f(t)dt
Constant: L{1} = 1/s
Power: L{tⁿ} = n!/sⁿ⁺¹
Exponential: L{e^(at)} = 1/(s-a)
Sine: L{sin(at)} = a/(s²+a²)
Cosine: L{cos(at)} = s/(s²+a²)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Transform a power
For f(t)=t², use L{tⁿ}=n!/sⁿ⁺¹. With n=2, the result is 2/s³.
Example 2: Inverse sine transform
5/(s²+25) matches a/(s²+a²) with a=5, so the inverse transform is sin(5t).
Example 3: Solve an SHM-style IVP
For y''+4y=0, y(0)=2, y'(0)=0, the Laplace method gives Y(s)=2s/(s²+4) and y(t)=2cos(2t).
Example 4: First-order IVP
For y' + 3y = 6, y(0)=2, the steady value is 6/3=2, so y(t)=2. The Laplace setup is (s+3)Y - 2 = 6/s.
Why Laplace transforms help
A Laplace transform turns differentiation into multiplication by s plus initial-condition terms. That makes many differential equations and circuit problems easier to solve because the hard time-domain equation becomes algebra in the s-domain.
FAQ
Is this a full symbolic CAS?
No. It supports common transform pairs, simple combinations, selected inverse forms, differential equation templates, and circuit templates.
Can it solve differential equations?
Yes, for common undergraduate constant-coefficient initial value problem templates.
What does the s-domain mean?
The s-domain is a transformed domain where time-domain derivatives become algebraic terms involving s.