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Laplace Transform Calculator

Calculate common Laplace transforms, inverse transforms, differential equation solutions, and circuit responses with step-by-step explanations.

Background

Laplace transforms convert time-domain problems into s-domain algebra. This calculator focuses on common undergraduate patterns, transform pairs, differential equations, and RC/RL/RLC circuit applications.

Analyze a Laplace transform problem

Choose a mode

Use common transforms, inverse transforms, differential equation examples, or circuit applications.

Common transform input

Enter one supported expression or simple combinations joined by + or -.

Inverse transform input

Use one of the supported common s-domain forms.

Differential equation solver

This is a template solver for common constant-coefficient homogeneous IVPs.

Used for y' + ay = c.

Circuit application

See how Laplace transforms turn differential equations into algebraic transfer functions.

Supported / not supported yet

This calculator is intentionally focused on common course patterns, not arbitrary symbolic algebra.

Supported inputs

Forward: t^2, e^(3t), sin(5t), cos(2t), sinh(4t), simple sums, and scalar multiples.

Supported inverses

Inverse: 1/(s+3), 5/(s^2+25), s/(s^2+4), and simple power forms like 2/s^3.

Not supported yet

No full CAS, arbitrary partial fractions, convolutions, piecewise functions, Dirac delta, Heaviside step functions, or long symbolic expressions yet.

Options

Result

Copied!

No result yet. Choose a mode, enter a supported expression, then click Calculate Laplace Transform.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose common transform, inverse transform, differential equation, or circuit application mode.
  • Enter a supported expression or select one of the built-in templates.
  • Click Calculate Laplace Transform to see the result, rule used, steps, and visual.
  • Use quick examples to test common homework patterns before entering your own expression.

Formula & transform pairs used

Definition: L{f(t)} = ∫₀∞ e^(-st)f(t)dt

Constant: L{1} = 1/s

Power: L{tⁿ} = n!/sⁿ⁺¹

Exponential: L{e^(at)} = 1/(s-a)

Sine: L{sin(at)} = a/(s²+a²)

Cosine: L{cos(at)} = s/(s²+a²)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Transform a power

For f(t)=t², use L{tⁿ}=n!/sⁿ⁺¹. With n=2, the result is 2/s³.

Example 2: Inverse sine transform

5/(s²+25) matches a/(s²+a²) with a=5, so the inverse transform is sin(5t).

Example 3: Solve an SHM-style IVP

For y''+4y=0, y(0)=2, y'(0)=0, the Laplace method gives Y(s)=2s/(s²+4) and y(t)=2cos(2t).

Example 4: First-order IVP

For y' + 3y = 6, y(0)=2, the steady value is 6/3=2, so y(t)=2. The Laplace setup is (s+3)Y - 2 = 6/s.

Why Laplace transforms help

A Laplace transform turns differentiation into multiplication by s plus initial-condition terms. That makes many differential equations and circuit problems easier to solve because the hard time-domain equation becomes algebra in the s-domain.

FAQ

Is this a full symbolic CAS?

No. It supports common transform pairs, simple combinations, selected inverse forms, differential equation templates, and circuit templates.

Can it solve differential equations?

Yes, for common undergraduate constant-coefficient initial value problem templates.

What does the s-domain mean?

The s-domain is a transformed domain where time-domain derivatives become algebraic terms involving s.

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