Laplace Transform Calculator

A Laplace transform turns differentiation into multiplication by s plus initial-condition terms. That makes many differential equations and circuit problems easier to solve because the hard time-domain equation becomes algebra in the s-domain.

FAQ

Is this a full symbolic CAS?

No. It supports common transform pairs, simple combinations, selected inverse forms, differential equation templates, and circuit templates.

Can it solve differential equations?

Yes, for common undergraduate constant-coefficient initial value problem templates.

What does the s-domain mean?

The s-domain is a transformed domain where time-domain derivatives become algebraic terms involving s.