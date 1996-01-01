Free Fall Calculator
Calculate time to impact, impact speed, and height vs. time for a falling object. Toggle air resistance to see terminal velocity and a satisfying speed gauge.
Background
In ideal free fall (no air resistance), acceleration is constant: a = g. With air resistance, the object speeds up quickly at first, then approaches a maximum speed called terminal velocity.
How to use this calculator
- Enter drop height h and initial velocity v₀ (downward positive).
- Toggle Air resistance to see terminal velocity and the gauge.
- Click Calculate for impact time, impact speed, and optional steps + mini viz.
How this calculator works
- No drag: constant acceleration a=g.
- With drag: linear drag m·dv/dt = m·g − k·v (downward positive).
- Terminal velocity: when acceleration → 0, vt = m·g/k.
Formula & Equation Used
Ideal free fall: h = v₀ t + (1/2)g t², v(t)=v₀+g t
Linear drag model: dv/dt = g − (k/m)v
Solutions: v(t)=vt + (v₀−vt)e^{−t/τ}, where τ=m/k
Position: y(t)= (vt)t + (v₀−vt)τ(1−e^{−t/τ}) (drop distance)
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Ideal drop
- Given: h=20 m, v₀=0, g=9.8 m/s²
- Solve h = (1/2)g t² → t = √(2h/g)
- Impact speed: v = g t
Example 2 — With drag (approaches terminal velocity)
- Given: h=60 m, m=2 kg, k=0.8
- Compute τ=m/k and vt=m g/k
- Solve for t such that y(t)=h, then compute v(t)
Example 3 — Tossed upward, then falls back down (no drag)
- Given: h=45 m, v₀=-8 m/s (upward), g=9.8 m/s²
- Use h = v₀ t + (1/2) g t² (downward positive).
- Solve the quadratic for t and choose the smallest non-negative time (impact).
- Compute impact speed with v = v₀ + g t (it will be positive at impact).
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why does the “drag ON” speed stop increasing?
Because drag grows with speed. Eventually drag balances weight and acceleration approaches 0 → terminal velocity.
Q: Is this “real” air resistance?
It’s a clean learning model (linear drag). Real drag is often closer to proportional to v², but linear drag is great for intuition and fast solving.
Q: What if I throw the object upward (v₀ negative)?
The calculator still works. It first goes up, then comes back down and hits the ground.
Q: Why do you solve “time to impact” numerically with drag?
Because finding t from y(t)=h isn’t always convenient to invert cleanly in a UI. A fast numeric solve is stable and accurate.