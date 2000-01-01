Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Model: N = N₀·e−kt (first-order decay)
  • Half-life: t₁/₂ = ln(2)/k
  • Fraction remaining: N/N₀ = e−kt
  • Enter any three of N, N₀ (or N/N₀), k, t, t₁/₂; we solve the rest.

Formula & Equation Used

Exponential decay: N = N₀·e−kt

Half-life relation: t₁/₂ = ln(2)/k

Rearrangements: k = −(1/t)ln(N/N₀),   t = −(1/k)ln(N/N₀),   N/N₀ = e−kt

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find t from fraction

Given N/N₀ = 0.125 and k = 0.2310 (1/h).
t = −(1/k)·ln(N/N₀) = −(1/0.2310)·ln(0.125) ≈ 9.0 h.

Example 2 — Find k and t from N, N₀, t₁/₂

N₀ = 100 g, N = 25 g, t₁/₂ = 5.0 h.
k = ln(2)/t₁/₂ = 0.693/5.0 = 0.1386 h⁻¹.
N/N₀ = 0.25 → t = −(1/k)ln(0.25) ≈ 10.0 h.

Example 3 — Find t₁/₂ from k

k = 0.0693 (1/min).
t₁/₂ = ln(2)/k = 0.693/0.0693 ≈ 10.0 min.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do units matter?

Yes. Use the same time unit for t and t₁/₂. Then k is 1/(that time).

Q: What if I only know N and N₀?

You can compute the fraction N/N₀. To get t or k, you need one more input (k, t, or t₁/₂).

Q: Does this assume first-order behavior?

Yes. Radioactive decay and many decompositions follow first-order kinetics.