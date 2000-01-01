Half-Life Calculator

Compute remaining amount N, initial amount N₀, decay constant k, elapsed time t, or half-life t₁/₂ using N = N₀·e−kt and t₁/₂ = ln(2)/k. Enter any three fields and we’ll solve the rest. See steps and a mini decay chart.

Background

First-order decay processes (radioactive decay or many chemical decompositions) follow N = N₀·e−kt. The half-life is the time for N to drop to N₀/2, so t₁/₂ = ln(2)/k. Fraction remaining is N/N₀ = e−kt.

Conceptual Connection to Thermodynamics

Although half-life is a kinetic concept that measures how fast a reaction or decay occurs, it’s often discussed alongside thermodynamics. Gibbs free energy (ΔG) determines whether a process is spontaneous, while half-life determines how quickly it happens. A reaction can be thermodynamically favorable (ΔG < 0) yet still have a very long half-life if its rate constant k is small — showing why kinetics and thermodynamics must always be considered together.