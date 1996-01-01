Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter values

Tip: Use Solve for q to predict adsorption at a measured equilibrium concentration.

Units can be mg/L, mol/L, etc. Keep units consistent.

Typical units: mg/g, mmol/g, etc.

Must be > 0.

Units are inverse concentration (e.g., L/mg).

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • Langmuir isotherm: q = (qmax·b·Ce) / (1 + b·Ce)
  • Linear form: Ce/q = (1/(qmax·b)) + (Ce/qmax)
  • Mass-balance capacity: q = (C0 − Ce)·V / m

Keep units consistent (e.g., if concentration is mg/L and V is L, then q will be mg per mass unit).

Formula & Equation Used

Langmuir: q = (qmax·b·Ce) / (1 + b·Ce)

Solve for Ce: Ce = q / (b·(qmax − q)) (requires q < qmax)

Solve for b: b = q / (Ce·(qmax − q)) (requires q < qmax and Ce > 0)

Linear: Ce/q = 1/(qmax·b) + Ce/qmax

Mass balance: q = (C0 − Ce)·V / m

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Predict q from Ce

Given Ce=10, qmax=8, b=0.15, find q.

  1. Compute numerator: qmax·b·Ce = 8·0.15·10 = 12
  2. Compute denominator: 1 + b·Ce = 1 + 0.15·10 = 2.5
  3. q = 12 / 2.5 = 4.8

Example 2 — Solve Ce from q

Given q=4.2, qmax=8, b=0.15, find Ce.

  1. Check: q < qmax → 4.2 < 8 ✓
  2. Use: Ce = q / (b·(qmax − q))
  3. Ce = 4.2 / (0.15·(8 − 4.2)) = 4.2 / (0.15·3.8) = 4.2 / 0.57 = 7.37

Example 3 — Mass-balance adsorption capacity

Given C0=50, Ce=12, V=0.25, m=1.5, find q.

  1. ΔC = C0 − Ce = 50 − 12 = 38
  2. Amount removed = ΔC·V = 38·0.25 = 9.5
  3. q = 9.5 / 1.5 = 6.33

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the Langmuir constant b mean?

b reflects how strongly the adsorbate binds to the surface (higher b → stronger affinity). Its units are inverse concentration (e.g., L/mg), so your concentration units must match.

Q: Why does the calculator warn that q must be less than qmax?

In the Langmuir model, qmax is the monolayer (maximum) capacity, so physically q should not exceed it. When solving for Ce or b, the formulas require q < qmax to avoid division by zero / non-physical results.

Q: What is the “linear form” (Ce/q) used for?

The linearized Langmuir equation plots Ce/q vs Ce. If data follow Langmuir behavior, the plot is roughly a straight line with slope 1/qmax and intercept 1/(qmaxb).

Q: How is the “mass balance” mode related to the Langmuir model?

Mass balance computes adsorption capacity from concentrations and amounts: q = (C0 − Ce)·V / m. It does not assume Langmuir by itself, but the resulting q values can be fit to Langmuir (or other isotherms) across multiple Ce.