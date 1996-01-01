Langmuir Isotherm Calculator
Calculate adsorption on a surface using the Langmuir isotherm. Solve for q (adsorbed amount), Ce (equilibrium concentration), or b (Langmuir constant), with optional step-by-step and a quick linearization check.
Background
The Langmuir model describes monolayer adsorption on a uniform surface with finite adsorption sites. It’s commonly used in chemistry, environmental engineering, and materials science to relate the amount adsorbed (q) to the equilibrium concentration in solution (Ce).
How this calculator works
- Langmuir isotherm: q = (qmax·b·Ce) / (1 + b·Ce)
- Linear form: Ce/q = (1/(qmax·b)) + (Ce/qmax)
- Mass-balance capacity: q = (C0 − Ce)·V / m
Keep units consistent (e.g., if concentration is mg/L and V is L, then q will be mg per mass unit).
Formula & Equation Used
Langmuir: q = (qmax·b·Ce) / (1 + b·Ce)
Solve for Ce: Ce = q / (b·(qmax − q)) (requires q < qmax)
Solve for b: b = q / (Ce·(qmax − q)) (requires q < qmax and Ce > 0)
Linear: Ce/q = 1/(qmax·b) + Ce/qmax
Mass balance: q = (C0 − Ce)·V / m
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Predict q from Ce
Given Ce=10, qmax=8, b=0.15, find q.
- Compute numerator: qmax·b·Ce = 8·0.15·10 = 12
- Compute denominator: 1 + b·Ce = 1 + 0.15·10 = 2.5
- q = 12 / 2.5 = 4.8
Example 2 — Solve Ce from q
Given q=4.2, qmax=8, b=0.15, find Ce.
- Check: q < qmax → 4.2 < 8 ✓
- Use: Ce = q / (b·(qmax − q))
- Ce = 4.2 / (0.15·(8 − 4.2)) = 4.2 / (0.15·3.8) = 4.2 / 0.57 = 7.37
Example 3 — Mass-balance adsorption capacity
Given C0=50, Ce=12, V=0.25, m=1.5, find q.
- ΔC = C0 − Ce = 50 − 12 = 38
- Amount removed = ΔC·V = 38·0.25 = 9.5
- q = 9.5 / 1.5 = 6.33
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does the Langmuir constant b mean?
b reflects how strongly the adsorbate binds to the surface (higher b → stronger affinity). Its units are inverse concentration (e.g., L/mg), so your concentration units must match.
Q: Why does the calculator warn that q must be less than qmax?
In the Langmuir model, qmax is the monolayer (maximum) capacity, so physically q should not exceed it. When solving for Ce or b, the formulas require q < qmax to avoid division by zero / non-physical results.
Q: What is the “linear form” (Ce/q) used for?
The linearized Langmuir equation plots Ce/q vs Ce. If data follow Langmuir behavior, the plot is roughly a straight line with slope 1/qmax and intercept 1/(qmaxb).
Q: How is the “mass balance” mode related to the Langmuir model?
Mass balance computes adsorption capacity from concentrations and amounts: q = (C0 − Ce)·V / m. It does not assume Langmuir by itself, but the resulting q values can be fit to Langmuir (or other isotherms) across multiple Ce.