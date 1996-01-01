Keep units consistent (e.g., if concentration is mg/L and V is L, then q will be mg per mass unit).

Q: What does the Langmuir constant b mean?

b reflects how strongly the adsorbate binds to the surface (higher b → stronger affinity). Its units are inverse concentration (e.g., L/mg), so your concentration units must match.

Q: Why does the calculator warn that q must be less than q max ?

In the Langmuir model, q max is the monolayer (maximum) capacity, so physically q should not exceed it. When solving for C e or b, the formulas require q < q max to avoid division by zero / non-physical results.

Q: What is the “linear form” (C e /q) used for?

The linearized Langmuir equation plots C e /q vs C e . If data follow Langmuir behavior, the plot is roughly a straight line with slope 1/q max and intercept 1/(q max b).

Q: How is the “mass balance” mode related to the Langmuir model?