What effect does increasing temperature have on the rate of a chemical reaction?
For the reaction 2 NO + O2 → 2 NO2, if the rate of disappearance of O2 is 0.50 M/s, what is the rate of formation of NO2?
In a catalyzed reaction, what is the primary role of the catalyst?
A reaction absorbs heat and has a ΔH of +25 kJ. What type of reaction is this?
Which statement best describes the role of the reaction coordinate in an energy diagram?
If the transition state is at 120 kJ and the reactants are at 40 kJ, what is the activation energy?
What do the double arrows in a chemical equation signify?
In a reversible reaction, if k1 is greater than k-1, what can be inferred about the reaction?
If the equilibrium constant (K) is greater than 1, what does this indicate about the chemical reaction?
For the reaction 2 A ⇌ B + C, if the equilibrium constant (K) is 5, which of the following statements is true?
Which of the following states of matter are included in the calculation of the equilibrium constant (K)?
Which principle explains the shift in equilibrium when a system is disturbed?
Which field of study focuses on the rate at which reactants are converted to products?
For the reaction 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g), what will happen if the temperature is increased?
How does a higher Ksp value affect the solubility of an ionic solid?
If the solubility of zinc sulfide (ZnS) is 1.6 x 10-25 M, what is its Ksp?
In the equilibrium expression for Ksp, what does the coefficient of an ion become?