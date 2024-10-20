- Download the worksheet to save time writing
The energy values of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively. If the recommended kilocalorie is 2000 kcal per day for someone trying to maintain their weight, will they be able to achieve this with the following daily diet?
Breakfast: 1 large egg (has 6 g of fat and 6 g of protein) and 1 baked potato (has 23 g of carbohydrate and 3 g of protein)
Lunch: 1 medium banana (has 26 g of carbohydrate and 1 g of protein), 1 cup of nonfat milk (has 12 g of carbohydrate and 9 g of protein), 3 oz ground beef (has 14 g of fat and 22 g of protein), and 3 oz broccoli (has 4 g of carbohydrate and 3 g of protein)
Dinner: 3 oz salmon (has 5 g of fat and 16 g protein) and 1 cup of carrots (has 11 g of carbohydrate and 2 g of protein)
One gram of propane (density = 0.493 g/mL) provides 12.0 kcal of energy. A propane clothes dryer requires 19000 kJ/h of energy to operate. How many hours can the dryer operate with 19.5 gallons of propane?
The energy in food is reported in Calories where 1 Calorie = 1 kcal. A certain flavored granola bar contains 415 Calories. Calculate the energy in calories and in joules.
Which of the following represent q and w for a system that is doing work on the surroundings and losing heat to surroundings?
a) q > 0, w > 0
b) q > 0, w < 0
c) q = 0, w > 0
d) q < 0, w = 0
e) q < 0, w < 0
f) q < 0, w > 0
Identify the exothermic reaction(s).
a) AgCl (s) → Ag+ (aq) + Cl– (aq); ΔH = 127 kJ/mol
b) 2 Mg (s) + O2 (g) → 2 MgO (s); ΔH = –1203 kJ/mol
c) Na2SO4 • 10 H2O (s) → Na2SO4 (aq) + 10 H2O (l); ΔH = 74 kJ/mol
d) 2 Al (s)+ Fe2O3(s) ⟶ 2 Fe (s) + Al2O3 (s); ΔH = −852 kJ/mol
e) 2 Fe2O3 (s) + 3 C (s) → 4 Fe (s) + 3 CO2 (g); ΔH = 468 kJ/mol
f) CaO (s) + H2O (l) → Ca(OH)2 (s); ΔH = −65.2 kJ/mol
Which among the processes below is expected to be endothermic?
When mothballs (naphthalene), C10H8(s), sublime to the gas phase to form C10H8(g), how does heat interact with the surroundings, and is the process endothermic or exothermic?
The acetobacter bacteria can convert ethanol (C2H5OH) into acetic acid (CH3COOH) via an aerobic process. The overall reaction is:
C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) → CH3COOH(l) + H2O(l)
Calculate the ΔH for the reaction and use the bond dissociation energy in the table below even if the species are not in gaseous form. Report your answer in kcal/mol and kJ/mol. [C2H5OH: has five C–H bonds, one C–C bond, one C–O bond, and one O–H bond; CH3COOH: has three C–H bonds, one C–C bond, one C=O bond, one C–O bond, and one O–H bond)
For the neutralization of NaOH and HCl: NaOH(aq) + HCl(aq) → H2O(l) + NaCl(aq) ΔH = –57.9 kJ/mol
In a coffee cup calorimeter, 50 mL of 0.712 M NaOH was neutralized with 50 mL of 0.712 M HCl. If both solutions were initially at 25 °C, determine the final temperature of the solution. Assume that the density and heat capacity of the solution is the same as that of water.
Lead ions can be precipitated using a solution of bromide ions: Pb2+(aq) + 2 Cl–(aq) → PbCl2(s) ΔH°f = –336.0 kJ/mol
Calculate ΔH for the formation of 5.15 g PbCl2.
Calculate the mass of water required to evaporate from the skin to release 2.15 × 105 J of heat from the body given the following data:
H2O(l) → H2O(g); ΔHvap = 40.7 kJ/mol