Matrix Calculator

Do matrix addition, subtraction, multiplication, scalar multiply, transpose, determinant, inverse, RREF, and solve A·x = b with exact fractions and optional step-by-step.

This Matrix Calculator performs common matrix operations (A±B, A·B, Aᵀ, det(A), A⁻¹, RREF, and Ax=b) using exact fractions when possible and shows optional Gaussian elimination steps.

Supported Matrix Operations

Addition & subtraction (same dimensions)

Multiplication (columns(A) = rows(B))

Scalar multiplication (c·A)

Transpose (Aᵀ)

Determinant and inverse (square matrices only)

RREF and solving linear systems (Ax = b)

Background

A matrix is a rectangular grid of numbers. Matrix operations follow strict rules: A + B requires matching dimensions, A·B requires inner dimensions match, and an inverse A−1 exists only if det(A) ≠ 0.

Matrix multiplication combines rows of A with columns of B and is defined only when the number of columns in A equals the number of rows in B.