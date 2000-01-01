Percentage Increase Calculator
Compute % increase from original and new values, or solve for the missing value (new/original/percent). See steps, a mini bar chart, and a percent gauge. Works with currency, counts, or any unit.
Background
By definition, percent change = (new − original) / original × 100%. A positive result indicates an increase; negative indicates a decrease.
How this calculator works
-
Percent change:
(new − original) / original × 100%
-
Solve new:
new = original × (1 + %/100)
-
Solve original:
original = new / (1 + %/100)
- Works for increases and decreases (use negative percent for decreases).
Formula & Equations Used
Percent increase: % = ((new − original) / original) × 100%
Forward: new = original × (1 + %/100)
Inverse: original = new / (1 + %/100)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — 80 → 100
% = (100 − 80) / 80 × 100% = 20/80 × 100% = 25%.
Example 2 — 49 → 63
% = (63 − 49) / 49 × 100% = 14/49 × 100% ≈ 28.57%.
Example 3 — Original 120, +15%
new = 120 × (1 + 0.15) = 120 × 1.15 = 138.
Example 4 — New 210, +40%
original = 210 / (1 + 0.40) = 210 / 1.40 = 150.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does this handle decreases?
Yes. Enter a negative percent (e.g., −15%) or a lower new value.
Q: What if original is zero?
Percent change relative to zero is undefined (division by zero). We’ll warn you.
Q: How does rounding work?
Enable “Round to sensible significant figures” to report clean values.