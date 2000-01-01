Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Percent change: (new − original) / original × 100%
  • Solve new: new = original × (1 + %/100)
  • Solve original: original = new / (1 + %/100)
  • Works for increases and decreases (use negative percent for decreases).

Formula & Equations Used

Percent increase: % = ((new − original) / original) × 100%

Forward: new = original × (1 + %/100)

Inverse: original = new / (1 + %/100)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 80 → 100

% = (100 − 80) / 80 × 100% = 20/80 × 100% = 25%.

Example 2 — 49 → 63

% = (63 − 49) / 49 × 100% = 14/49 × 100% ≈ 28.57%.

Example 3 — Original 120, +15%

new = 120 × (1 + 0.15) = 120 × 1.15 = 138.

Example 4 — New 210, +40%

original = 210 / (1 + 0.40) = 210 / 1.40 = 150.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this handle decreases?

Yes. Enter a negative percent (e.g., −15%) or a lower new value.

Q: What if original is zero?

Percent change relative to zero is undefined (division by zero). We’ll warn you.

Q: How does rounding work?

Enable “Round to sensible significant figures” to report clean values.