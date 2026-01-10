Pregnancy Calculator

Use this Pregnancy Calculator to estimate your due date, how many weeks pregnant you are, your trimester, likely conception window, and a more detailed pregnancy timeline. It is built to be educational, student friendly, and helpful for common pregnancy dating questions.

Background

Pregnancy is usually dated in gestational age, which counts from the first day of the last menstrual period (LMP), even though conception usually happens about 2 weeks later. Ultrasound in early pregnancy can sometimes refine the due date, which is why dating scans are often treated as more accurate than memory-based dating alone.