Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

BMR Calculator | Daily Calories & TDEE Estimate

Estimate your basal metabolic rate, daily calorie needs, and goal-based calorie targets with clear formulas, step-by-step work, activity-level adjustments, and helpful visuals.

Background

Basal metabolic rate, or BMR, is the estimated number of calories your body burns at rest to support essential functions such as breathing, circulation, body temperature, and cell repair. This calculator can also estimate TDEE, which adjusts BMR by activity level to approximate your total daily calorie needs.

Estimate BMR and daily calories

Calculator mode

Your details

Choose based on your average week, not your best workout week.

Goal settings

Options

Result

Copied!

No result yet. Enter your details, then click Calculate.

How to use this BMR calculator

  • Enter your age, sex used in the formula, height, and weight.
  • Choose Metric or US units.
  • Select a formula, or use Mifflin-St Jeor as the default.
  • Choose your activity level to estimate TDEE, or total daily energy expenditure.
  • Pick a goal to estimate daily calories for maintenance, weight loss, or weight gain.

How this calculator works

  • First, it converts height and weight into centimeters and kilograms if needed.
  • Then it estimates BMR using the selected equation.
  • Next, it multiplies BMR by your activity factor to estimate TDEE.
  • Finally, it adjusts TDEE up or down based on your selected goal.

Formula & Equations Used

Mifflin-St Jeor, male: BMR = 10w + 6.25h − 5a + 5

Mifflin-St Jeor, female: BMR = 10w + 6.25h − 5a − 161

TDEE: TDEE = BMR × activity factor

In these formulas, w is weight in kilograms, h is height in centimeters, and a is age in years.

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Estimate BMR and daily calories

  1. Suppose a 22-year-old male is 70 kg and 175 cm tall.
  2. Use Mifflin-St Jeor: BMR = 10(70) + 6.25(175) − 5(22) + 5.
  3. Calculate: 700 + 1093.75 − 110 + 5 = 1688.75.
  4. The estimated BMR is about 1,690 calories/day.
  5. If lightly active, multiply by 1.375: TDEE is about 2,320 calories/day.

Example 2 — Estimate daily calories for weight loss

  1. Suppose estimated TDEE is 2,320 calories/day.
  2. For mild weight loss, subtract about 250 calories.
  3. 2,320 − 250 = 2,070.
  4. The mild weight-loss target is about 2,070 calories/day.

Example 3 — Use Katch-McArdle with body fat percentage

  1. Suppose someone weighs 80 kg and has 18% body fat.
  2. Lean body mass is 80 × (1 − 0.18) = 65.6 kg.
  3. Use Katch-McArdle: BMR = 370 + 21.6(65.6).
  4. The estimated BMR is about 1,787 calories/day.

Common mistakes with BMR estimates

  • Confusing BMR with TDEE. BMR is resting energy; TDEE includes activity.
  • Choosing an activity level that is too high.
  • Treating calorie estimates as exact instead of approximate.
  • Using Katch-McArdle without a reasonable body fat percentage estimate.
  • Making aggressive calorie changes without considering health, energy, and sustainability.

FAQs

What is BMR?

BMR stands for basal metabolic rate. It estimates how many calories your body burns at rest to support basic life functions.

What is the difference between BMR and TDEE?

BMR estimates resting calories. TDEE estimates total daily calories after activity is included.

Which BMR formula should I use?

Mifflin-St Jeor is a strong default for most people. Katch-McArdle can be useful when you have a reasonable body fat percentage estimate.

Is this calculator medical advice?

No. This calculator gives educational estimates. For personal nutrition, medical conditions, pregnancy, eating disorder history, or athletic performance needs, talk with a qualified healthcare professional.

Why are my calories only an estimate?

Real calorie needs can vary based on genetics, body composition, training, sleep, hormones, medications, and tracking accuracy.

Introduction to Energy
7. Energy and Metabolism
4 problems
Topic
Jason
ATP
7. Energy and Metabolism
3 problems
Topic
Jason
Introduction to Metabolism
7. Energy and Metabolism
4 problems
Topic
Jason
Metabolism and Homeostasis
38. Animal Form and Function
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Thermoregulation
38. Animal Form and Function
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
39. Digestive System
3 problems
Topic
Jason
7. Energy and Metabolism
10 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Brendan
38. Animal Form and Function
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Jason
39. Digestive System
2 topics 4 problems
Chapter
Jason
Introduction to Energy
3. Energy & Cell Processes
3 problems
Topic
ATP
3. Energy & Cell Processes
3 problems
Topic
Introduction to Metabolism
3. Energy & Cell Processes
1 problem
Topic
3. Energy & Cell Processes - Part 1 of 4
10 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Bruce
3. Energy & Cell Processes - Part 2 of 4
10 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Bruce
3. Energy & Cell Processes - Part 3 of 4
8 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Bruce
3. Energy & Cell Processes - Part 4 of 4
7 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Bruce
ATP and Energy
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
7 problems
Topic
Ernest
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy - Part 2 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Nicole
Introduction to Energy
12. Microbial Metabolism
3 problems
Topic
Nicole
ATP
12. Microbial Metabolism
4 problems
Topic
Brendan
Introduction to Metabolism
12. Microbial Metabolism
5 problems
Topic
Nicole
12. Microbial Metabolism - Part 1 of 3
9 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Nicole
12. Microbial Metabolism - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Nicole
12. Microbial Metabolism - Part 3 of 3
8 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Monica
Energy Sources and Generation
3. Energy
7 problems
Topic
Breakdown and Utilization of Sugars and Fats
10. Anerobic Respiration
7 problems
Topic
Overview of Cellular Respiration
11. Aerobic Respiration
7 problems
Topic
3. Energy - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
3. Energy - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
10. Anerobic Respiration
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
11. Aerobic Respiration
5 topics 15 problems
Chapter
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators