In these formulas, w is weight in kilograms, h is height in centimeters, and a is age in years.

Example 3 — Use Katch-McArdle with body fat percentage

Example 2 — Estimate daily calories for weight loss

Example 1 — Estimate BMR and daily calories

What is BMR?

BMR stands for basal metabolic rate. It estimates how many calories your body burns at rest to support basic life functions.

What is the difference between BMR and TDEE?

BMR estimates resting calories. TDEE estimates total daily calories after activity is included.

Which BMR formula should I use?

Mifflin-St Jeor is a strong default for most people. Katch-McArdle can be useful when you have a reasonable body fat percentage estimate.

Is this calculator medical advice?

No. This calculator gives educational estimates. For personal nutrition, medical conditions, pregnancy, eating disorder history, or athletic performance needs, talk with a qualified healthcare professional.

Why are my calories only an estimate?

Real calorie needs can vary based on genetics, body composition, training, sleep, hormones, medications, and tracking accuracy.