Time Calculator

Example 1 — Duration between two date-times

Start: 2026-03-01 10:00

End: 2026-03-03 12:30

Example 2 — Add a duration to a base time

Base: 2026-03-10 09:00

Duration: 01:30:00 (Add)

Example 3 — Time-only math (A + B)

A: 00:45:30

B: 01:10:15

Q: What’s the difference between calendar days and business days?

Calendar days count date boundaries (every day). Business days count weekdays only (Mon–Fri). For “exclude weekends,” the Business days number is the one to use.

Q: Why does the duration sometimes show a minus sign?

That happens when End is earlier than Start. The calculator still shows the magnitude (days/hours/minutes/seconds), but it indicates direction with a −.

Q: What does Advanced timezone change?

It interprets your inputs as “wall time” in the selected timezone and converts them to an exact instant using DST-safe rules. Use it when the event is scheduled in a different timezone than your device.

Q: Why does “Exclude weekends” affect the countdown?

With “Exclude weekends” ON, the countdown shows study-time left (it pauses on Sat/Sun). With it OFF, it shows real-time remaining.

Q: Can I enter HH:MM instead of HH:MM:SS?

Yes. In duration and time-only fields, HH:MM is treated as HH:MM:00.