Time Calculator
Calculate time between dates, add/subtract a duration, or do HH:MM:SS math. Defaults to your local timezone, with an Advanced timezone option when you need it.
Background
A good time calculator is useful for more than studying. Use it to plan projects, track deadlines, estimate turnaround times, schedule meetings across time zones, or figure out how long something will take. This tool handles date/time differences, add/subtract durations, and quick HH:MM:SS math — with optional business-day counting and a live countdown when you’re working toward a deadline.
How to use this calculator
- Duration between: enter Start and End, get days/hours/minutes/seconds.
- Add/Subtract: enter a base date/time, then add a duration like 01:30:00.
- Time-only: do HH:MM:SS math (great for lab times, study blocks, timers).
- Advanced timezone: only turn it on when the schedule is in another timezone.
How this calculator works
- Between mode: converts Start and End into exact instants, then computes End − Start in seconds and formats it as days + HH:MM:SS.
- Add/Subtract mode: converts the Base date/time into an instant, converts the duration into seconds, then adds or subtracts the duration.
- Time-only mode: parses HH:MM:SS into total seconds, performs the operation, and normalizes the result back into days + HH:MM:SS.
- Business-day counting: counts weekdays (Mon–Fri) between the start/end dates (date-based, not hour-based).
- Countdown (optional): updates once per second. If “Exclude weekends” is ON, it pauses during Sat/Sun (study-time left).
Formula & Equation Used
1) Duration between two date-times
2) Add or subtract a duration
3) Convert HH:MM:SS to seconds
4) Break seconds into days + HH:MM:SS
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Duration between two date-times
Start: 2026-03-01 10:00
End: 2026-03-03 12:30
- Compute the difference: End − Start.
- That’s 2 days plus 2 hours 30 minutes.
- Final: 2d 02:30:00.
Example 2 — Add a duration to a base time
Base: 2026-03-10 09:00
Duration: 01:30:00 (Add)
- Convert duration to seconds: 1\u00D73600 + 30\u00D760 = 5400 seconds.
- Add to the base instant.
- Final: 2026-03-10 10:30.
Example 3 — Time-only math (A + B)
A: 00:45:30
B: 01:10:15
- Convert each to seconds.
- Add and normalize back to HH:MM:SS.
- Final: 01:55:45.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What’s the difference between calendar days and business days?
Calendar days count date boundaries (every day). Business days count weekdays only (Mon–Fri). For “exclude weekends,” the Business days number is the one to use.
Q: Why does the duration sometimes show a minus sign?
That happens when End is earlier than Start. The calculator still shows the magnitude (days/hours/minutes/seconds), but it indicates direction with a −.
Q: What does Advanced timezone change?
It interprets your inputs as “wall time” in the selected timezone and converts them to an exact instant using DST-safe rules. Use it when the event is scheduled in a different timezone than your device.
Q: Why does “Exclude weekends” affect the countdown?
With “Exclude weekends” ON, the countdown shows study-time left (it pauses on Sat/Sun). With it OFF, it shows real-time remaining.
Q: Can I enter HH:MM instead of HH:MM:SS?
Yes. In duration and time-only fields, HH:MM is treated as HH:MM:00.