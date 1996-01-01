Work–Energy Calculator
Solve the most common work–energy questions fast: compute work from a force and displacement (W = F·d·cos(θ)) or use the work–energy theorem (Wnet = ΔK). Includes quick picks, steps, and clear interpretation.
Background
Work measures how much energy is transferred when a force acts over a distance. If the force points in the direction of motion, work is positive. If it points opposite the motion (like friction), work is negative. Net work changes kinetic energy: Wnet = ΔK = ½m(vf² − vi²).
How to use this calculator
- Choose Work from force for W = F·d·cos(θ).
- Choose Work–energy theorem for Wnet = ½m(vf² − vi²).
- Pick what you want to solve for, enter the other values, then click Calculate.
How this calculator works
- Work from force: W = F·d·cos(θ)
- Work–energy theorem: Wnet = ΔK = ½m(vf² − vi²)
- Friction work: Wf = −μk·N·d
- Sign intuition: positive work speeds you up, negative work slows you down.
Formula & Equations Used
Work (constant force): W = F·d·cos(θ)
Work–energy theorem: Wnet = ΔK
Kinetic energy change: ΔK = ½m(vf² − vi²)
Friction work: Wf = −μk·N·d
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Work from force
A force of 50 N pushes a box 8 m in the same direction (θ = 0°). Find the work.
- W = F·d·cos(θ)
- W = 50·8·cos(0°) = 400·1
- W = 400 J
Example 2 — Work–energy (find net work)
A 2.0 kg cart speeds up from 3 m/s to 9 m/s. Find Wnet.
- Wnet = ½m(vf² − vi²)
- Wnet = ½·2(9² − 3²) = 1(81 − 9)
- Wnet = 72 J
Example 3 — Work–energy (solve vᶠ)
A 1.5 kg object has vᶦ = 2 m/s and net work Wnet = 60 J. Find vᶠ.
- Wnet = ½m(vf² − vi²)
- vf² = vi² + 2Wnet/m = 2² + 2·60/1.5
- vf² = 4 + 80 = 84
- vf = √84 ≈ 9.17 m/s
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: When is work negative?
Work is negative when the force points opposite the displacement (like friction slowing an object down), meaning energy is removed from kinetic energy.
Q: Does the normal force do work?
Usually no—if the normal force is perpendicular to the motion, then θ = 90° and W = 0.
Q: What does net work tell me?
Net work equals the change in kinetic energy. Positive net work increases speed; negative net work decreases speed.
Q: What if I get a negative value under the square root when solving for speed?
That means the inputs are physically inconsistent (not enough energy/work for that speed change). Double-check signs, units, and given values.