Work–Energy Calculator

A 2.0 kg cart speeds up from 3 m/s to 9 m/s. Find W net .

A force of 50 N pushes a box 8 m in the same direction (θ = 0°). Find the work.

Q: When is work negative?

Work is negative when the force points opposite the displacement (like friction slowing an object down), meaning energy is removed from kinetic energy.

Q: Does the normal force do work?

Usually no—if the normal force is perpendicular to the motion, then θ = 90° and W = 0.

Q: What does net work tell me?

Net work equals the change in kinetic energy. Positive net work increases speed; negative net work decreases speed.

Q: What if I get a negative value under the square root when solving for speed?

That means the inputs are physically inconsistent (not enough energy/work for that speed change). Double-check signs, units, and given values.