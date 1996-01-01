Skip to main content
Work–Energy Calculator

Solve the most common work–energy questions fast: compute work from a force and displacement (W = F·d·cos(θ)) or use the work–energy theorem (Wnet = ΔK). Includes quick picks, steps, and clear interpretation.

Background

Work measures how much energy is transferred when a force acts over a distance. If the force points in the direction of motion, work is positive. If it points opposite the motion (like friction), work is negative. Net work changes kinetic energy: Wnet = ΔK = ½m(vf² − vi²).

Tip: If you’re given speeds, use Work–energy. If you’re given force + distance, use Work from force.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose Work from force for W = F·d·cos(θ).
  • Choose Work–energy theorem for Wnet = ½m(vf² − vi²).
  • Pick what you want to solve for, enter the other values, then click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • Work from force: W = F·d·cos(θ)
  • Work–energy theorem: Wnet = ΔK = ½m(vf² − vi²)
  • Friction work: Wf = −μk·N·d
  • Sign intuition: positive work speeds you up, negative work slows you down.

Formula & Equations Used

Work (constant force): W = F·d·cos(θ)

Work–energy theorem: Wnet = ΔK

Kinetic energy change: ΔK = ½m(vf² − vi²)

Friction work: Wf = −μk·N·d

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Work from force

A force of 50 N pushes a box 8 m in the same direction (θ = 0°). Find the work.

  1. W = F·d·cos(θ)
  2. W = 50·8·cos(0°) = 400·1
  3. W = 400 J

Example 2 — Work–energy (find net work)

A 2.0 kg cart speeds up from 3 m/s to 9 m/s. Find Wnet.

  1. Wnet = ½m(vf² − vi²)
  2. Wnet = ½·2(9² − 3²) = 1(81 − 9)
  3. Wnet = 72 J

Example 3 — Work–energy (solve vᶠ)

A 1.5 kg object has vᶦ = 2 m/s and net work Wnet = 60 J. Find vᶠ.

  1. Wnet = ½m(vf² − vi²)
  2. vf² = vi² + 2Wnet/m = 2² + 2·60/1.5
  3. vf² = 4 + 80 = 84
  4. vf = √84 ≈ 9.17 m/s

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is work negative?

Work is negative when the force points opposite the displacement (like friction slowing an object down), meaning energy is removed from kinetic energy.

Q: Does the normal force do work?

Usually no—if the normal force is perpendicular to the motion, then θ = 90° and W = 0.

Q: What does net work tell me?

Net work equals the change in kinetic energy. Positive net work increases speed; negative net work decreases speed.

Q: What if I get a negative value under the square root when solving for speed?

That means the inputs are physically inconsistent (not enough energy/work for that speed change). Double-check signs, units, and given values.