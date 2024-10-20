- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A proton of mass 1.6726 × 10-27 kg and a deuteron of mass 3.34364 × 10-27 kg have the same amount of kinetic energy. Find the speed of the proton (vp) in terms of the speed of the deuteron (vd).
Is it realistic to assume that a sprinter of mass 70 kg could run fast to have a kinetic energy of 2600 J?
A loaded heavy construction vehicle has a mass of 9850 kg. The power output of the engine is 420 hp. The engine and transmission dissipate 15% of the power output, delivering 85 % to the wheels. Suppose 80% of the vehicle's weight is carried by the drive wheels; determine the greatest acceleration of the vehicle on a tarmac road when μs = 1.2.
A pick-up truck's engine delivers a maximum power of 120 hp. The truck is loaded to a total mass of 2250 kg. Inefficiencies in the engine and transmission dissipate 20% of the generated power while 80% is successfully delivered to the drive wheels. The truck's mass is distributed, so the drive wheels carry 3/5 of the total mass. When the truck accelerates at maximum acceleration (µs = 0.90), determine the speed attained at maximum power output. Hint: draw a free-body diagram of the truck.
A box is subjected to a 2D force, F = (xy2 i + 3xyj) N, which depends on the x and y positions. The x and y coordinates are measured in m. The box starts at the origin and moves straight to (0,m). The box takes a right-angled turn and moves straight to (n,m). Determine the work done by the force.
A boulder experiences 2D forces that vary with position according to F = [xy i + (1/2)x2 j] N. The positions x, and y are in m. State (with reason) if the force is conservative.
Spacecrafts, P and Q, have been deployed to orbit around the center of the Earth. Spacecraft P is moving at an altitude of 5.50×103 km, while spacecraft Q is at an altitude of 10.8×103 km. Determine the kinetic energies of P and Q, if their mass is 2.00×103 kg each. Assume the orbits are circular.
Hint: gravitational constant G = 6.67×10-11 Nm2/kg2, mass of earth ME = 5.98×1024 kg, radius of earth = 6.38×106 m