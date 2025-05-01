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0. Functions - Part 1 of 2!
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0. Functions - Part 1 of 2!
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0. Functions / Introduction to Trigonometric Functions / Problem 9
Problem 9
Rewrite and simplify
(
sinh
(
x
)
+
cosh
(
x
)
)
6
(\(\sinh\)(x)+\(\cosh\)(x))^6
in terms of exponentials.
A
e
−
12
x
e^{-12x}
B
e
12
x
e^{12x}
C
e
−
6
x
e^{-6x}
D
e
6
x
e^{6x}
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