The graphs of u(x) and v(x) are shown in the following image.
Find the value of u(u(9)).
Evaluate the composite function a(b(y)) given the following:
a(x)=x2
b(x)=x2−7
A certain species of fish in a lake reproduces at a rate that doubles its population every 24 hours. The initial population of the fish was 200. If the population t hours after the initial observation is represented by the function p(t)=200⋅224t, how long will it take for the fish population to reach 4000?
Given that logca=0.45,logcb=0.65, find the value of logc(a/b).
Determine the value of z in the equation 3z=81.
Determine the value of z that satisfies ln5z+ln(z+4)=0.
Find the amplitude and period for the given trigonometric expression below.
P(x)=5.7sin(91(x−7))
Is the following trigonometric equation an identity?
1+sinAcosA=cosA1−sinA
Evaluate the given expression:
cos(cos−1(−21))