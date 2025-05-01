Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions - Part 2 of 2
0. Functions / Properties of Logarithms / Problem 4

Given that logca=0.45,logcb=0.65,\log_{c}a=0.45,\log_{c}b=0.65, find the value of logc(a/b)\log_{c}(a/b).

Learn this concept