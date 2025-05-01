0. Functions / Properties of Logarithms / Problem 4

Given that log ⁡ c a = 0.45 , log ⁡ c b = 0.65 , \log_{c}a=0.45,\log_{c}b=0.65, lo g c ​ a = 0.45 , lo g c ​ b = 0.65 , find the value of log ⁡ c ( a / b ) \log_{c}(a/b) lo g c ​ ( a / b ) .