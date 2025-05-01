0. Functions / Trigonometric Identities / Problem 8

Is the following trigonometric equation an identity?

cos ⁡ A 1 + sin ⁡ A = 1 − sin ⁡ A cos ⁡ A \frac{\cos A}{1+\sin A}=\frac{1-\sin A}{\cos A} 1 + s i n A c o s A ​ = c o s A 1 − s i n A ​