0. Functions - Part 2 of 2
Trigonometric Identities / Problem 8

Is the following trigonometric equation an identity?
cosA1+sinA=1sinAcosA\frac{\cos A}{1+\sin A}=\frac{1-\sin A}{\cos A}

