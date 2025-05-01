Suppose the acceleration of a particle moving along a straight path is given by a function of position a ( x ) = − k ( 1 + x L ) 2 a\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=-\(\frac{k}{\left(1+\frac{x}{L}\]\right\))^2} , where k k and L L are positive constants. Using the Chain Rule, relate d v d t \(\frac{dv}{dt}\) and d d x ( v 2 ) \(\frac{d}{dx}\]\left\)(v^2\(\right\)) , where v = d x d t v=\(\frac{dx}{dt}\) .