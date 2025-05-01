Calculus
If the position function is s(t) = t^3 - 3t^2 + 2t, find the position at t = 2.
A car moves along a straight road with velocity v(t)=30e−t v(t) = 30e^{-t} for t∈[0,5]t\(\in\)[0,5]. What is the displacement of the car over this interval?
Suppose the acceleration of a particle moving along a straight path is given by a function of position a(x)=−k(1+xL)2a\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=-\(\frac{k}{\left(1+\frac{x}{L}\]\right\))^2}, where kk and LL are positive constants. Using the Chain Rule, relate dvdt\(\frac{dv}{dt}\) and ddx(v2)\(\frac{d}{dx}\]\left\)(v^2\(\right\)), where v=dxdtv=\(\frac{dx}{dt}\).
How do you calculate work done when the force is constant?
If it takes 25 N25\(\text{ N}\) to hold a spring stretched 0.1 m0.1\(\text{ m}\) beyond its equilibrium, how much work is required to stretch the spring 0.2 m0.2\(\text{ m}\) from equilibrium?
A crane lifts a 200 kg object vertically 10 meters. Calculate the work done.