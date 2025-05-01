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10. Physics Applications of Integrals
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10. Physics Applications of Integrals
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10. Physics Applications of Integrals / Work / Problem 4
Problem 4
How do you calculate work done when the force is constant?
A
By multiplying force by distance.
B
By finding the derivative of the force function.
C
By dividing force by distance.
D
By integrating the force function over the distance.
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