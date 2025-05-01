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10. Physics Applications of Integrals
10. Physics Applications of Integrals / Work / Problem 5
Problem 5

If it takes 25 N25\(\text{ N}\) to hold a spring stretched 0.1 m0.1\(\text{ m}\) beyond its equilibrium, how much work is required to stretch the spring 0.2 m0.2\(\text{ m}\) from equilibrium?