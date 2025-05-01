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10. Physics Applications of Integrals
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Problem 6
10. Physics Applications of Integrals
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10. Physics Applications of Integrals / Work / Problem 6
Problem 6
A crane lifts a 200 kg object vertically 10 meters. Calculate the work done.
A
19600 joules
B
10000 joules
C
9800 joules
D
2000 joules
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