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10. Physics Applications of Integrals
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10. Physics Applications of Integrals
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10. Physics Applications of Integrals / Kinematics / Problem 1
Problem 1
If the position function is s(t) = t^3 - 3t^2 + 2t, find the position at t = 2.
A
2
B
0
C
4
D
6
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