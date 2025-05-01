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Which variable is typically used as the parameter in parametric equations?
Given x(t) = 2cos(t), y(t) = 5sin(t), for t in [0, 2π], what is the rectangular equation and what geometric figure does it represent?
A clock has a minute hand of length inches that makes one full revolution every seconds. Let be the position of the tip relative to the clock center, and take in seconds with when the tip points to the o'clock position. Write parametric equations and for the motion.
What is the derivative of y(t) = 5t^4 with respect to t?
Given x(t) = t^2 and y(t) = t^3, find dy/dx in terms of t.
Find the arc length of the curve x(t) = 3t, y(t) = 4t for t in [0, 2].
In the polar coordinate system, what does the variable r represent?
Convert the polar point (4, π/3) to rectangular coordinates.
Find all the non-origin intersection points (in polar coordinates) of the curves and for in .
Find the slope of the tangent line to the polar curve at the point with .
Compute the area enclosed by the polar curve .
Find the arc length of the polar curve for .
If a circle is graphed with its center at (0,0) and passes through the point (0,4), what is its radius?
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve at the point . Write your answer in slope-intercept form.