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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Calculus in Polar Coordinates / Problem 10
Problem 10

Find the slope of the tangent line to the polar curve r=1+2sinθ r = 1 + 2\(\sin\]\theta\) at the point with θ=π2 \(\theta\) = \(\tfrac{\pi}{2}\) .