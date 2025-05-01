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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
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Problem 14
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Calculus in Polar Coordinates / Problem 10
Problem 10
Find the slope of the tangent line to the polar curve
r
=
1
+
2
sin
θ
r = 1 + 2\(\sin\]\theta\)
at the point with
θ
=
π
2
\(\theta\) = \(\tfrac{\pi}{2}\)
.
A
0
0
B
1
1
C
−
1
3
-\(\tfrac{1}{3}\)
D
Undefined
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