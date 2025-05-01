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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Parametric Equations / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which variable is typically used as the parameter in parametric equations?
A
t
B
z
C
y
D
x
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