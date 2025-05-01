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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Polar Coordinates / Problem 7
Problem 7
In the polar coordinate system, what does the variable r represent?
A
The angle measured from the polar axis.
B
The slope of the line connecting the pole to the point.
C
The distance from the pole (origin) to the point.
D
The x-coordinate of the point.
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