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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Calculus in Polar Coordinates / Problem 12
Problem 12

Find the arc length of the polar curve r(θ)=3cosθ+4sinθr(\(\theta\))=3\(\cos\[\theta\)+4\(\sin\]\theta\) for 0θπ0\(\le\]\theta\[\le\]\pi\).