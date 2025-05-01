A pebble is dropped from a bridge, and the distance it falls is given by the equation , where is in meters and is in seconds. If the pebble takes seconds to reach the water below, what is the height of the bridge? Also, calculate the pebble's speed upon hitting the water in kilometers per hour.
Determine the derivative of .
Determine the first, second, and third derivatives of the function .
Find the second derivative for the function .
Find the slope of the curve at the point if and .
Evaluate the following derivative using the graph given below.
Find the derivative of the function .
Consider the function on the interval . Using the difference quotient , what does the graph of resemble?
Determine the equation of the line tangent to the graph of at the point .
A farmer is analyzing the growth pattern of a particular crop which can be approximated by the function , where represents the height of the crop in meters, and is the number of days since planting on March (considered as day ). What is the rate of growth of the crop with respect to days at any given day ?