A farmer is analyzing the growth pattern of a particular crop which can be approximated by the function G ( m ) = 5 − 2 cos ⁡ ( 2 π ( m + 15 ) 365 ) G\left(m\right)=5-2\cos\left(\frac{2\pi\left(m+15\right)}{365}\right) , where G G represents the height of the crop in meters, and m m is the number of days since planting on March 1 1 (considered as day 0 0 ). What is the rate of growth of the crop with respect to days at any given day m m ?