Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Techniques of Differentiation
3. Techniques of Differentiation / Product and Quotient Rules / Problem 6

Evaluate the following derivative using the graph given below.
ddx(f(x)g(x))x=2\frac{\text{d}}{\text{dx}}\left(\frac{f\left(x\right)}{g\left(x\right)}\right)_{x=2}
Graph illustrating the chain rule in calculus, showing functions f(x) and g(x) to evaluate the derivative at x=2.

Learn this concept