3. Techniques of Differentiation / Basic Rules of Differentiation / Problem 1

A pebble is dropped from a bridge, and the distance it falls is given by the equation d ( t ) = 15 t 2 d(t)=15t^2 , where d d is in meters and t t is in seconds. If the pebble takes 7 7 seconds to reach the water below, what is the height of the bridge? Also, calculate the pebble's speed upon hitting the water in kilometers per hour.