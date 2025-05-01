Skip to main content
3. Techniques of Differentiation
3. Techniques of Differentiation / Product and Quotient Rules / Problem 5

Find the slope of the curve y=xh(x)y=xh\left(x\right) at the point (3,15)\left(3,15\right) if h(3)=5h\left(3\right)=5 and h(3)=6h^{\prime}\left(3\right)=6.

