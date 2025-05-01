3. Techniques of Differentiation / Product and Quotient Rules / Problem 5

Find the slope of the curve y = x h ( x ) y=xh\left(x\right) at the point ( 3 , 15 ) \left(3,15\right) if h ( 3 ) = 5 h\left(3\right)=5 and h ′ ( 3 ) = 6 h^{\prime}\left(3\right)=6 .