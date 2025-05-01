- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Find the intervals where the function g(x)=(2x−3)2 is increasing and decreasing.
Determine the -coordinate of the critical point of the function , where is a constant and .
Find the critical points of the function on the interval . Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values.
On the interval , find the absolute maximum and minimum of the function .
Consider the function on the interval . Find the critical points of and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of on the specified interval (if there are any).
Determine the intervals of concavity and the inflection points of the function using the graph of .
Given a function defined on the interval [−3,5.5], write the intervals where the function is concave up.
Locate the critical points of , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima or minima.
A function f(x) has the following properties:
f′(x)>0 and f′′(x)>0, for
Which of the following is a possible graph of f(x) for ?
Graph the function f(x)=3e−3x2.
f′(x)=−2xe−x2/3
f′′(x)=e−x2/3(34x2−2)
A rectangle has its base on the -axis and two vertices on the curve . Determine the length and width that yield the maximum area. Then, find the maximum area.
A company plans to manufacture lampshades in the shape of a cone from circular pieces of fabric with a radius of . What are the dimensions of the cone with the maximum volume that can be produced?
A rectangular swimming pool is being designed with an area of . Surrounding the pool on all sides is a uniform wide deck. What are the dimensions of the pool that minimize the total area (including the deck)?